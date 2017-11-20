Free Uber rides offered on Thanksgiving eve on Long Island

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 15, 2017, file photo, an Uber car drives through LaGuardia Airport in New York. (Seth Wenig, File)

LONG ISLAND (WABC) --
Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and Uber have teamed up in an effort to combat drunk driving on Thanksgiving eve by offering free rides.

All Long Island residents and visitors can enter the promo code "SAFERIDELI" (safer ride LI) into the Uber app to get 2 free rides up to $15 per ride.

The rides must start and end on Long Island.

The free rides are available between 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22 and 3:00 a.m. on Thanksgiving.

Nassau and Suffolk Counties have some of the highest rates of alcohol-related crashes in New York.

According to Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research data, in 2015, Suffolk County had 866 alcohol-related crashes while Nassau County had 573. Both were up compared to 2014.

For more information, please visit madd.org/ny
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
drunk drivingMADDuberNassau CountySuffolk County
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
33 injured after explosions, fire at NY cosmetics plant
Della Reese, of 'Touched by an Angel,' dies at 86
Boyfriend of 2 weeks charged in bartender's murder
Boy with cancer dies after Christmas wish comes true
Neurologist with patients in NYC, NJ faces sex allegations
Subway riders scramble to get away from rat on train
Trump says he should have left UCLA players in Chinese jail
Charles Manson, notorious criminal and cult leader, dies
Show More
You'll need an appointment to see Santa this year
Questions raised over scaffolding safety after SoHo collapse
Lawsuit: Nassau police violating state law by honoring ICE detainers
Man tied up in minivan, slashed by robbery suspects
Man arrested after 7 On Your Side report on phony Broadway tickets
More News
Photos
Photos: Explosions, fire at cosmetics plant in New Windsor
Photos: Scaffolding collapses into street in Lower Manhattan
PHOTOS: Firefighters battle wind-fueled fire in Hamilton Heights
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
More Photos