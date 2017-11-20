Free Uber rides offered on Thanksgiving eve on Long Island

LONG ISLAND (WABC) --Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and Uber have teamed up in an effort to combat drunk driving on Thanksgiving eve by offering free rides.
All Long Island residents and visitors can enter the promo code "SAFERIDELI" (safer ride LI) into the Uber app to get 2 free rides up to $15 per ride.
The rides must start and end on Long Island.
The free rides are available between 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22 and 3:00 a.m. on Thanksgiving.
Nassau and Suffolk Counties have some of the highest rates of alcohol-related crashes in New York.
According to Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research data, in 2015, Suffolk County had 866 alcohol-related crashes while Nassau County had 573. Both were up compared to 2014.
For more information, please visit madd.org/ny