Freight train derails in Union Township, N.J.

NJ Transit's Raritan Valley Line service is suspended in both directions after a freight train derailment in Union Township, New Jersey.Several of the freight train cars went off the tracks shortly after 2:00 p.m. near Union Station. From NewsCopter 7, it appeared as many as 20 cars may have gone off the tracks.There were no immediate reports of injuries.Union Township official says Green Lane and Lehigh Avenue are being evacuated near the accident scene as a precaution. This is a mix of businesses and homes.There is not believed to be anything hazardous on the freight train.It's a stretch of track that NJ Transit uses for its Raritan Valley Line, but is owned by Conrail.Raritan Valley Line service is suspended in both directions between Newark Penn Station and Cranford and also between Raritan and High Bridge.The train is owned by another freight company.NJ Transit is setting up bus service for Raritan Valley commuters. There are about 22,000 of them daily.----------