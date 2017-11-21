Grand jury returns 22-count indictment for bike path terror suspect in NYC

(Right: AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A grand jury has returned a 22-count indictment charging terror suspect, Sayfullo Saipov.

He is the man accused of running over bicyclists on Manhattan's West Side on Halloween. Eight people were killed in the attack and 12 others were injured.

Saipov is charged with murder in the aid of racketeering, attempted murder in aid of racketeering, providing and attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization and violence and destruction of motor vehicles.

He had previously been charged with just two counts, though they were enough to make him eligible for the death penalty.

