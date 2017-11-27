BODY CAMERAS

GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body cam footage of NYPD shooting in Upper Manhattan released

EMBED </>More Videos

Police released the body camera footage of the officer-involved shooting.

By Eyewitness News
HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --
The NYPD released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting in Upper Manhattan last month.

The incident happened October 22 at an apartment on West 143rd Street in Hamilton Heights.

Two officers were responding to a call for a man who was attempting suicide.

After knocking on Paris Cumming's door, the 27-year-old man charged at them with two knives.

The officers told him several times to drop the knife before firing one shot.

The bullet hit Cummings in the leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The department said the police officers immediately began performing first aid and called for an ambulance after the shooting.

Watch the raw, unedited footage below. WARNING: Video is graphic and may not be suitable for all viewers.
EMBED More News Videos

WARNING: Graphic video. The NYPD released body camera footage that shows an officer-involved shooting.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
officer involved shootingbody camerasHamilton HeightsUpper ManhattanManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BODY CAMERAS
Video: Officer shoots at actor playing bank robber
Dramatic rescue caught on police officer's body camera
NYPD releases bodycam footage of deadly police shooting
Utah officer who arrested nurse over refused blood test put on leave
More body cameras
Top Stories
Viacom building in Times Square evacuated after garage fire
Massive fire burning in tavern in Hanover, New Jersey
Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle announce engagement
Family carjacked in driveway after Thanksgiving vacation
Nurse leaving work stabbed in hospital parking lot
Police search for gunman after gun goes off at mall
Porn website opens pop-up shop in NYC
Trump: "They call her Pocahontas"
Show More
Family of Hofstra student slain in police shooting settles lawsuits
Some neighbors saying Dyker Heights lights 'too much'
Report: Women allege sexual assaults at Massage Envy
Hockey team apologizes for 'birthday suit' video after backlash
Shoppers hunt for deals online on Cyber Monday
More News
Top Video
The Billionaire City
Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle announce engagement
Eyewitness News Update
Shoppers hunt for deals online on Cyber Monday
More Video