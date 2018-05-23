Groom was driver in wedding-night car crash that killed 2 NYPD officers

An investigation revealed the groom was driving at the time of the crash. (Facebook)

SHANDANKEN, Ulster County (WABC) --
Investigators have determined that it was the groom who was behind the wheel in a crash that killed two off-duty NYPD officers on the night one of them had gotten married.

The wreck happened around 11:20 p.m. Sunday on Oliveria Road in the Ulster County town of Shandaken, about a mile away from the reception site.

New York State Police say the driver of the 2018 Maserati at the time of the crash was Michael Colangelo, 31, of Huntington Station. The front passenger was John Martinez, 39, of Hauppauge.

Colangelo was married for just hours to his bride Katherine Berger, now a widow.

The initial information indicating Martinez was the driver was partially based off witnesses who observed Martinez behind the wheel as the vehicle left the resort, police said.

Further investigation revealed that Martinez and Colangelo switched positions at some point during the trip.

Police say their preliminary analysis indicates the vehicle was speeding when it left the roadway, and neither the driver or front seat passenger were wearing seat belts.

Photos released by state police showed the vehicle was badly damaged.

Scene in Ulster County where 2 off-duty NYPD officers were killed in a one-car crash following a wedding in which one officer was the groom.



Wakes for both men will be held on Long Island Thursday. Their funerals will be on Friday.

