Health officials have confirmed two cases of Legionnaires disease at a nursing home in Croton-on-Hudson, said Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino during a late morning news conference in White Plains Monday.Astorino said the source of contamination at Sky View Rehabilitation and Health Care is still unclear but added the facility does not have cooling towers.The New York State Department of Health is leading the investigation into the cause of the outbreak, with assistance from the county department of health. A water sample taken this summer tested positive for the Legionella bacteria. Subsequent tests in August and September came back negative.The facility has since hired a remediation company to help prevent the spread of the disease.