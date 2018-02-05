FLU

8-year-old Queens girl among 2 pediatric flu deaths confirmed in New York City

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan reports on the two children have died from the flu, including an 8-year-old girl from Queens.

By Eyewitness News
ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) --
New York City officials said two children have died from the flu, including an 8-year-old girl from Queens.

The health department said test results confirmed the girl -- who was reported to have flu-like symptoms -- died from the influenza virus.

She lived in the Lefrak City apartment development in the Elmhurst section of Queens. When she had trouble breathing, someone called 911.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she died at about 6:30 a.m. Monday.

The medical examiner's office conducted an autopsy, and found that the "death indicates the circumstances and cause were natural."

No details have been released about the second child, other than saying it was a pediatric patient from New York City.

