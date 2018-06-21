7 ON YOUR SIDE INVESTIGATION

Gov. Cuomo calls for better monitoring of air quality in schools following Eyewitness News report

EMBED </>More Videos

Danielle Leigh reports on complaints about air quality in schools.

By
LONG ISLAND, New York (WABC) --
New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo responded to a series of 7 On Your Side Investigates reports examining complaints about air quality in schools and called for better monitoring of air quality in schools during an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News.

Cuomo's comments followed roughly six months of investigative reporting by 7 On Your Side Investigates exposing concerning conditions at two separate schools on opposite ends of Long Island.

At Northport Middle School, health inspections documented cases of improperly stored hazardous chemicals in a warehouse below classrooms, as well as past cases of unpermitted discharges of toxic or hazardous materials into a campus cesspool, and the discovery of volatile organic chemicals above what's typical in a New York home and in the case of cancer-causing TCE, above New York state health guidelines.

RELATED: Is a landfill to blame for 35 cases of cancer at one Long Island school?

"This is far from a healthy and safe environment," said Bethany Watts, a concerned parent whose daughter has tested positive for elevated levels of carbon monoxide in her blood.

In Bellport, at Frank P. Long Intermediate School, environmental advocates worried a nearby landfill is the source of volatile organic compounds which a New York State Department of Health letter indicated was detected above typical background levels at the school.

"It's a 280-foot mountain of rotting garbage," said Adrienne Esposito, executive director of the Citizens Campaign for the Environment.

In both schools, students have complained of respiratory issues and headaches and teachers have reported cancers.

New York state has no regulations specifically requiring regular indoor air quality testing in schools.

RELATED: 7 On Your Side Investigates: Hazardous chemicals stored below Long Island school's classrooms

While state code does require schools to create "maintenance plans" that contribute to "acceptable air quality," an education department spokesperson couldn't say if anyone at the state is actually checking whether those policies are created or enforced.

"I would say the state is not looking for the problem, therefore they're not finding the problem and that is a problem," Esposito said.

During a media school bus ride organized by Gov. Cuomo's office to promote school safety, Cuomo reacted to the Eyewitness News series of investigations and indicated he believed the state needs to do more to monitor air quality in schools.

"I am a supporter of both air protection and water protection. They are both issues that need real monitoring," Cuomo said. "Water should be tested. Same with air quality, and I'm working very hard to put better standards in place."

Despite Cuomo's state commitment to addressing the issue, the 2018 legislative session came to an end this week with no legislation requiring air quality testing in schools, and teachers, students and parents wonder what it will take for that to change.

RELATED: 7 On Your Side stands by cancer report despite Long Island superintendent's criticism

"Somebody needs to step up and say, 'We want to protect these children,'" Watts said.

Following a 7 On Your Side Investigates report in May on air quality at Northport Middle School, some board members proposed two separate studies to further evaluate what could be sickening students at the school and whether the district needs to take additional steps to mitigate the problem.

Both proposals were voted down.

Some parents at Northport are now calling on the state to pass legislation that would mandate indoor air quality testing in schools.

They're calling it the 'Emily Michelle Law' after two girls who got sick while attending Northport Middle School.

----------
DO YOU NEED A STORY INVESTIGATED?

Jim Hoffer, Danielle Leigh and the 7 On Your Side Investigates team at Eyewitness News want to hear from you! Call our confidential tip line 1-877-TIP-NEWS (847-6397) or fill out the form BELOW.

You can also contact Jim and Danielle directly:

Jim Hoffer:
Email your questions, issues, or story ideas to 7OnYourSideJim@abc.com
Facebook: facebook.com/jimhoffer.wabc
Twitter: @NYCinvestigates

Danielle Leigh
Email your questions, issues, or story ideas to 7OnYourSideDanielle@abc.com
Facebook: DanielleLeighJournalist
Twitter: @DanielleNLeigh

If using the app, click here to send us a news tip
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
health7 on your side investigation7 On Your Sideair qualityschoolhealthNassau CountySuffolk CountyNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE INVESTIGATION
NYC: Victim of peace officer sex assault can't sue
Woman who died during power outage was 'tireless advocate'
7 On Your Side: New questions about death during power outage
Questions remain over health risks at Long Island middle school
Engineers warn of aging system after steam pipe blast
More 7 on your side investigation
HEALTH & FITNESS
Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people, FDA says
What is dermaplaning?
Woman had C-section without anesthesia, lawsuit claims
Organ recipients meet family of donor who saved their lives
4 free and affordable health and fitness events in NYC this weekend
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News