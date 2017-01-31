  • BREAKING NEWS Live Now: Snow falling in Times Square
  • BREAKING NEWS Check here for New York area school closings and delays
  • BREAKING NEWS ACCUTRACK RADAR: Track the snow here!
HEALTHY LIVING

Boy from Philippines will have much to smile about after face surgery

EMBED </>More News Videos

An 11-year-old boy from the Philippines will have much to smile about after receiving face surgery in Beverly Hills.

By
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. --
An 11-year-old boy from the Philippines came to California for a chance at a new life.

Ryder Reddig was born with a disfiguring tumor, but his adoptive parents sought out the help of California plastic surgeons.

While Ryder has much to smile about, right now he can only smile half way.

"It was really important for us just to help him feel confident in himself, in his image and his appearance," said his adoptive mother Alyson Reddig.

Ryder was born in the Philippines with a rare deformity as the bones of his skull didn't close completely. The result was a facial tumor that covered the right side of his face.

He ended up in an orphanage after his parents abandoned him. Surgery in the Philippines resulted in facial paralysis and left him blind in one eye.

But life changed when he came to the U.S.

Ryder met his adoptive parents, Quinn and Alyson Reddig and his future siblings Addison and Jadyn.

"We felt like he fit into our family. He's the missing piece to the puzzle," said Quinn Reddig.

Since the adoption, his mother searched for top doctors to help Ryder with his many challenges.

"He's had some struggles with children teasing and bullying," said Alyson Reddig.

Money is also a challenge, but facial plastic surgeon Dr. Babak Azizzadeh agreed to donate his surgical fee.

"Fixing his paralysis is going to involve multiple surgeries," explained Azizzadeh.

To make Ryder's smile complete, Azizzadeh needs a long enough nerve graft to string from cheek to cheek. And the nerves in Ryder's ankle are just the right length.

"Once that nerve is activated and it takes anywhere from three to six months, we will then go get a muscle from his inner thighs. It's called a gracilis muscle. It's a very teeny muscle that we get," Azizzadeh described.

The new muscle will be attached to the nerves and blood vessels. The entire process will take a year and a half.

In the meantime, Ryder loves his new family - and playing the trombone.

To be a part of Ryder's journey, you can learn how to donate here.
Related Topics:
healthsurgeryhealthy livingmedicalLos Angeles CountyBeverly Hills
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTHY LIVING
5 reasons we should hug more
Cranberry sauce can help you live longer
Researchers find success in iPad game for lazy eye treatment
Study: Open concept kitchens may lead to overeating
More healthy living
HEALTH & FITNESS
Tuesday night deadline to sign up for Obamacare coverage
France bans free soda refills in restaurants
NJ officials report case of measles in Passaic County
Teen with rare condition poses for 'Brave'-themed photo shoot
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Snow moving into NY area
Trump fires acting Attorney General in clash over immigration ban
Bronx man due in court to face charges after murder of his mother
College football player killed trying to protect sister, police say
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
'White privilege' essay contest sparks controversy in CT
Man killed, father injured after fire burns through home in Old Bridge
Police identify suspect in series of burglaries at Queens businesses
Show More
Harlem man indicted in beating death of 6-year-old Zymere Perkins
President Trump set to reveal Supreme Court pick tonight
Victim of Suffolk County police beating, cover-up freed from prison
NYC officials to discuss plans for bullet-resistant windows on all patrol cars
More News
Top Video
Man killed, father injured after fire burns through home in Old Bridge
Trump fires acting Attorney General in clash over immigration ban
Democrats hold protest on Pres. Trump's executive order
NYC doctor not allowed back from home country of Sudan
More Video