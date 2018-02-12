HEALTH & FITNESS

City investigating whether 5-year-old Brooklyn girl's death flu-related

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports from Brooklyn.

Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A 5-year-old girl from Brooklyn died and now the city is looking into whether her death was flu-related.

The girl was at her Canarsie home Saturday when EMS was called because the 5-year-old was having trouble breathing.

But EMS reports they found the girl unresponsive.

She had flu like symptoms.

RELATED: How to tell the difference between the flu and a cold

Neighbors say they ran to the girl's home after hearing the mother crying out for help.

"She screamed out, 'Please call 911,' and everyone came out and called 911," a neighbor said. "According to the mother, it happened so quickly. One minute she's with her daughter, and within 10 minutes she lost her child."

"I saw the mother on the floor, cradling her child, trying to resuscitate her," a neighbor said. "She said, 'Help,' so I got down on the floor with her and tried to do mouth-to-mouth until the ambulance came."

The health department will determine if it was the flu that actually caused the girl's death.

If so, this would be the fourth juvenile flu death in New York City so far this flu season.

RELATED: How to avoid catching the flu

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthchild deathfluflu deathCanarsieBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Former beauty queen wakes with British accent
OxyContin maker will stop promoting opioids to doctors
Orange juice sales skyrocket during flu season
NYC confirms 3rd child flu death as epidemic gets worse
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Inmates accused in correction officer attack due in court
LI man accused in machete attack, robbery
Carriage horse recently spooked moving to Massachusetts
DNA evidence leads to new hope in 1981 murder investigation
Blackout hits northern Puerto Rico following fire, explosion
Student facing charges after homeless man attacked on subway
Family sues funeral home after daughter's body disappears
Trump advisers defend response after aide accused of spousal abuse
Show More
3 dead in crash of tour helicopter at Grand Canyon
Canada takes gold, US claims bronze in team skating
Equifax hack put more info at risk than first thought
Police: 'Kidnapping' suspect accidentally picked up wrong child
FDNY truck crashes into building while responding to call
More News
Top Video
'Yarn Bomber' brings new perspective to street art
Inmates accused in correction officer attack due in court
NYPD officers, children show off break-dancing skills
Trump advisers defend response after aide accused of spousal abuse
More Video