A 5-year-old girl from Brooklyn died and now the city is looking into whether her death was flu-related.The girl was at her Canarsie home Saturday when EMS was called because the 5-year-old was having trouble breathing.But EMS reports they found the girl unresponsive.She had flu like symptoms.Neighbors say they ran to the girl's home after hearing the mother crying out for help."She screamed out, 'Please call 911,' and everyone came out and called 911," a neighbor said. "According to the mother, it happened so quickly. One minute she's with her daughter, and within 10 minutes she lost her child.""I saw the mother on the floor, cradling her child, trying to resuscitate her," a neighbor said. "She said, 'Help,' so I got down on the floor with her and tried to do mouth-to-mouth until the ambulance came."The health department will determine if it was the flu that actually caused the girl's death.If so, this would be the fourth juvenile flu death in New York City so far this flu season.