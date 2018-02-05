BRANCHBURG, New Jersey (WABC) --A flu outbreak has closed three schools in Branchburg Township, New Jersey.
The district says there is "a flu outbreak among essential personnel" resulting in the closure of Branchburg Central Elementary, Stony Brook and Whiton Elementary.
They will be closed for the day on Monday, February 5, 2018.
The enrollment for the three schools is a total of 2,400, not including the staff.
