CROTON-ON-HUDSON, Westchester County (WABC) --One of two people with confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease at a nursing home in Westchester County has died. That resident was previously hospitalized with pneumonia and died Tuesday evening.
The second person, also diagnosed with pneumonia, is continuing to receive care.
Health officials confirmed the two cases of Legionnaires' disease at Sky View Rehabilitation and Health Care in Croton-on-Hudson on Monday.
Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino said the source of contamination is still unclear but added the facility does not have cooling towers.
The New York State Department of Health is leading the investigation into the cause of the outbreak, with assistance from the county department of health. A water sample taken this summer tested positive for the Legionella bacteria. Subsequent tests in August and September came back negative.
The facility has since hired a remediation company to help prevent the spread of the disease.