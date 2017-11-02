HEALTH & FITNESS

1 of 2 people diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease in Westchester County dies

Eyewitness News
CROTON-ON-HUDSON, Westchester County (WABC) --
One of two people with confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease at a nursing home in Westchester County has died. That resident was previously hospitalized with pneumonia and died Tuesday evening.

The second person, also diagnosed with pneumonia, is continuing to receive care.

Health officials confirmed the two cases of Legionnaires' disease at Sky View Rehabilitation and Health Care in Croton-on-Hudson on Monday.

Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino said the source of contamination is still unclear but added the facility does not have cooling towers.

The New York State Department of Health is leading the investigation into the cause of the outbreak, with assistance from the county department of health. A water sample taken this summer tested positive for the Legionella bacteria. Subsequent tests in August and September came back negative.

The facility has since hired a remediation company to help prevent the spread of the disease.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthlegionnaires' diseaseCroton-On-HudsonWestchester County
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
2 cases of Legionnaires' disease reported in Westchester
HEALTH & FITNESS
NJ law raising smoking age to 21 takes effect
2 cases of Legionnaires' disease reported in Westchester
'Breast Cancer: Encouraging New Options' - Part 1
'Breast Cancer: Encouraging New Options' - Part 2
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
4 NJ officers indicted in innocent man's beating after crash
NYPD: Truck terror attack suspect likely acted alone
NYC bike path truck rampage: Who are the victims?
Actress Ellen Barkin interrupts burglar at Manhattan home
New Jersey's first lady issued ticket in statewide crackdown
LI political ad includes 'MS-13's choice' for county executive
Suspect arrested after 3 killed in Walmart shooting
NJ residents receive anti-immigrant school board ads
Show More
Needle found in NJ trick-or-treater's Tootsie Roll
Cops: Student smeared body fluids on roommate's belongings
Possible school bus strike looming in Westchester County
GOP tax plan slashes corporate rate, cut for wealthy
Dozens evacuated as water main break floods streets
More News
Photos
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
PHOTOS: The Wrath of Superstorm Sandy in pictures
Eyewitness News gets into the Halloween spirit!
More Photos