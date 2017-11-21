HEALTH & FITNESS

Long Island girl with Treacher Collins hopes 'Wonder' raises awareness

EMBED </>More Videos

Stacey Sager tells the story of Hannah Collins, a strong, 12-year-old girl with Treacher Collins syndrome.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The star-studded film "Wonder" is getting a lot of Oscar buzz this time of year.

The movie, based on the best-selling book of the same name, tells the story of 10-year-old August Pullman, who faces uncertainty after living much of his life out of the public eye.

"Auggie" was born with a severe facial deformity, but his case is not unique.

One middle school student from Long Island is hoping "Wonder" can raise awareness and understanding for children living with disabilities.

It is the kind of story that makes us all "Wonder" about acceptance, bullying and those who aren't ordinary.

It is Hannah Klein's story each and every day. She's 12-years-old and like Auggie in the book and movie, Hannah has the genetic condition known as Treacher Collins Syndrome, affecting her tissue, her muscles and bones in her face.

"I want people to know that I'm not like...weak," Hannah said.

No she is not. She is actually tough as nails.

After all, middle school can be rough.

"If they're messing with me, they're messing with the wrong person," Hannah said.

The rest of her family is pretty tough as well, but watching the new movie it did bring on some tears.

You see, like Auggie, Hannah has had more than 20 surgeries. Also like Auggie, she has overcome enormous challenges.

"The children that are more severely affected like Hannah will have difficulty breathing and feeding. They'll have difficulty hearing," said Dr. David Staffenberg, NYU Langone Pediatric Plastic Surgeon.

What's even more interesting, is Hannah's diagnosis was a revelation for her whole family.

They learned her older sister also has a more mild case of Treacher Collins, which they both got from their dad.

He didn't know he even carried the genetic defect, until after Hannah was born.

"I kind of knew I looked differently growing up," said Bruce Collins, Hannah's father.

"And the few times Hannah's been bullied on social media, I shamed the kid who did it," said Stacy Klein, Hannah's mother.

"I have friends that actually care about me, instead of like, the haters. Haters gonna hate," Hannah said.

For the Kleins, "Wonder" is really about love and loving someone who, despite life's challenges, is anything but ordinary.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthchildren's healthbullyingmovieDix HillsNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
1st delivery of books arrive for girl battling brain cancer
Push to raise awareness for those sickened by 9/11 toxins
Books being sent to 4-year-old girl battling brain cancer
SPONSORED: Atlantic Health System: Advances for Brain Tumors
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
NYPD: Driver hits 2 women, surveys scene before fleeing
NY police: Fox News host Jeanine Pirro clocked at 119 mph
Vetrano family watches accused killer's confession in tears
Agents seize dangerous counterfeit products at JFK
Uber's concealed data breach affects 57 million users
Trump on Roy Moore allegations: '40 years is a long time'
Grand jury returns 22-count indictment for bike path terror suspect
Desperate search for missing pet therapy dog in NJ
Show More
Eric Trump funneled cancer charity money to his business: Report
CBS, PBS sever ties with Charlie Rose following allegations
Woman drives with massive spider in car for 20 minutes
Unclaimed New Jersey lottery ticket worth $1M to expire
Disney Animation, Pixar chief John Lasseter taking leave
More News
Top Video
CBS, PBS sever ties with Charlie Rose following allegations
Saks Fifth Avenue celebrates 'Snow White' in holiday display
3 things that are Simply New York
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video