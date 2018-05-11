NEW JERSEY (WABC) --Two people with measles may have exposed several others throughout New Jersey, including at Newark Liberty International Airport.
In two unrelated incidents, a person with measles stopped briefly in New Jersey on April 30 while on a tour bus traveling from Niagara Falls, New York, to Washington. D.C.
In a second incident, a Bergen County resident developed measles after contact with an international traveler who was ill with the measles.
The New Jersey Department of Health recommends that anyone who visited the locations listed below during the dates/times listed, contact a health provider immediately to discuss potential exposure and risk of developing the illness. Exposed individuals could develop symptoms as late as May 23.
Anyone who visited the following locations may have been exposed to measles:
-Towne Centre at Englewood apartments, 20 W Palisade Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631
April 24 - May 2 - any time
-Renaissance Office Center, 15 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631
April 30, between 1 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.
-Newark Liberty International Airport, Terminal C
May 2, between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
-Columbia Travel Center, I-80 at Rt. 94, 2 Simpson Rd, Columbia, NJ 07832
April 30, between 9:45 a.m. and 12:20 p.m.
If you have been exposed, you are at risk if you have not been vaccinated or have not had measles.
Measles symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. It can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain).
Measles infection in a pregnant woman can lead to miscarriage, premature birth or a low-birth-weight baby.
Measles is easily spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes. People can also get sick when they come in contact with mucus or saliva from an infected person.
Information on what to do if you've been exposed to measles is available on our website: www.state.nj.us/health/cd/documents/topics/measles/measles_exposure_guidance_public.pdf
For more information about measles, contact your health care provider, or visit the New Jersey Department of Health website at www.state.nj.us/health/cd/topics/measles.shtml
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website has additional information at www.cdc.gov/measles/
