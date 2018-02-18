A child in New Jersey has died after coming down with the flu, possibly making it the third pediatric flu-related death in the state.Elizabeth Schools Superintendent Olga Hugelmeyer said in a note to parents on Sunday saying, "It is with great sadness that I must report to you that the Elizabeth School District has lost one of its own."Hugelmeyer says that while it has been confirmed that the student had been diagnosed with influenza, it "presently remains unclear whether or not the virus was the primary contributing factor to the child's passing."The death is currently under investigation by the New Jersey Department of Health.----------