Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots swell to combined $614M

The combined Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are over $600 million.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
It could be a very happy holiday season if you are lucky.

Right now the Mega-Millions and Powerball have a combined jackpot of more than $600 million.

No winning tickets were sold for Saturday's Powerball drawing, so that meant the jackpot grew to an estimated $337 million, which amounts to $210 million with the cash option.

The winning numbers in Saturday's Powerball drawing were 44-15-1-13-3 and Powerball 25. The Powerplay is 2x.

No one won Friday's Mega Millions drawing, so that jackpot soared to an estimated $277 million.
You can watch the Powerball drawing during Eyewitness News at 11 on Saturday and the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday night.

