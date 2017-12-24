Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots swell to combined $614M

NEW YORK (WABC) --It could be a very happy holiday season if you are lucky.
Right now the Mega-Millions and Powerball have a combined jackpot of more than $600 million.
No winning tickets were sold for Saturday's Powerball drawing, so that meant the jackpot grew to an estimated $337 million, which amounts to $210 million with the cash option.
The winning numbers in Saturday's Powerball drawing were 44-15-1-13-3 and Powerball 25. The Powerplay is 2x.
No one won Friday's Mega Millions drawing, so that jackpot soared to an estimated $277 million.
