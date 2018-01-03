LOTTERY

Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots up to a combined $858 million

EMBED </>More Videos

There were no winners in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing. (FILE)

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The jackpots continue to rise in the Mega Millions and Powerball drawings, seen live on Channel 7 before Eyewitness News at 11.

There was no winner in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing, sending the jackpot to $418 million for Friday night's drawing.

The winning Mega Millions numbers drawn on Tuesday night were:
1-42-64-47-70 and Mega Ball 22. The Megaplier was 4x.

The Powerball jackpot is even bigger at $440 million for Wednesday's drawing. That's the ninth largest in Powerball history.

It's the second time that Powerball and Mega Millions have had jackpots bigger than $300 million at the same time.

No one has hit the Mega Millions jackpot since October 13, 2017, while Powerball has not had a jackpot winner since October 25.

RELATED: The biggest lottery jackpots of all time.

The largest Powerball jackpot on record was $1.586 billion, which was won last January.

The biggest Mega Millions jackpot dates back to 2012 when three winners split $656 million.

You can watch the drawings on ABC 7 just before Eyewitness News at 11.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hobbiesmega millionspowerballlotteryu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LOTTERY
Largest Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots in history
Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots soar to combined $783M
Glitch leads to many lotto winners on Christmas, game suspended
NY Lottery winners take home $13M
More lottery
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots soar to combined $783M
Eyewitness News wants to see your holiday pics!
Hunting licenses being sold to infants under new law
7 things to ensure a safe trip down the slopes
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Winter storm headed our way
Teen facing charges after man killed on way to pick up daughter
Police officer turns in his brother for deadly hit-and-run
Amber Alert issued for sisters after mother found dead
Rat boards flight, forcing everyone off the plane
Soldier from New Jersey killed in combat in Afghanistan
NYPD: Officer waved gun, assaulted driver in road rage
Dozens of vehicles involved in deadly chain-reaction pile-up
Show More
New York area braces for blast from winter storm
Major winter storm to make its way up the East Coast
7 hurt after fire tears through Brooklyn buildings
Trump boasts of having bigger 'nuclear button' than North Korea's
Slow going for LIRR riders due to rail damage in East River tunnel
More News
Top Video
This packaging has people freaking out in NYC
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Major winter storm to make its way up the East Coast
Trump boasts of having bigger 'nuclear button' than North Korea's
More Video