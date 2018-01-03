NEW YORK (WABC) --The jackpots continue to rise in the Mega Millions and Powerball drawings, seen live on Channel 7 before Eyewitness News at 11.
There was no winner in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing, sending the jackpot to $418 million for Friday night's drawing.
The winning Mega Millions numbers drawn on Tuesday night were:
1-42-64-47-70 and Mega Ball 22. The Megaplier was 4x.
The Powerball jackpot is even bigger at $440 million for Wednesday's drawing. That's the ninth largest in Powerball history.
It's the second time that Powerball and Mega Millions have had jackpots bigger than $300 million at the same time.
No one has hit the Mega Millions jackpot since October 13, 2017, while Powerball has not had a jackpot winner since October 25.
The largest Powerball jackpot on record was $1.586 billion, which was won last January.
The biggest Mega Millions jackpot dates back to 2012 when three winners split $656 million.
You can watch the drawings on ABC 7 just before Eyewitness News at 11.
