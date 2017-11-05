  • BREAKING NEWS Live coverage of the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon is on now!

Hundreds turn out at wake for New Jersey man killed in truck terror attack

A wake was held Saturday for one of the victims of Tuesday's truck attack.

NEW MILFORD, New Jersey (WABC) --
Hundreds of people gathered to remember the New Jersey man who was among eight killed in a truck driver's rampage on a New York City bike path.

The wake for Darren Drake was held Saturday afternoon at the Boulevard Funeral Home in New Milford.

A funeral home spokesman says it was extended due to the large crowd, which included several elected officials from the region.

The funeral will be held Monday morning at the Church of the Ascencion in New Milford.

The 32-year-old project manager for Moody's Investors Service at the World Trade Center was out for a bike ride between meetings Tuesday when the truck hit and killed him.

His father, James Drake, says that he drove Darren every day to the train terminal in suburban Hoboken so he could commute to his job in the city.

Drake's father described him as the perfect son.

Five of the victims were part of a larger, close-knit group of friends who had graduated together from a school in Argentina in 1987.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

