Justice for Junior: 12th arrest in innocent Bronx teen's death

TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) --A 12th suspect has been arrested in Connecticut in connection with the death of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, affectionately known as Junior.
Troopers in Connecticut pulled a car over Monday afternoon just after 2:30 p.m. on I-84 in Southbury. Several people were inside the car, but the driver was determined to be the 12th suspect in Junior's death, police said.
The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Luis A. Cabrera Santos of the Bronx.
He was being held on $1 million bond at New Haven Correction Center.
Cabrera Santos waived his right to contest his extradition during a hearing at Waterbury Superior Court in Waterbury, Conn. He returned to the Bronx on July 17 and is facing charges of murder, manslaughter, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon in NYC.
Earlier this month, 29-year-old Diego Suero, 26-year-old Gabriel Ramirez Concepcion and Danilo Payamps Pacheco were the ninth, 10th and 11th suspects charged in the murder, which happened outside a bodega on East 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue in the Tremont section just after 11:30 p.m. on June 20 in what authorities believe was a case of mistaken identity.
Guzman-Feliz was dragged outside and slashed and stabbed with a machete after police say the group of gang members mistook him for a rival. The teen, who had hopes of becoming an NYPD detective, tried to run to St. Barnabas Hospital a block away but collapsed on the sidewalk.
The other eights suspects and the charges against them are as follows:
--Kevin Alvarez, 19: Second-degree murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault
--Jose Muniz, 21, of Paterson: First- and second-degree murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon
--Jose Taverez, 21, of the Bronx: Second-degree murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon
--Manuel Rivera, 18, of the Bronx: Second-degree murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon, and criminal possession of a weapon
--Daniel Fernandez, 21, of the Bronx: Second-degree murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon
--Jonaiki Martinez-Estrella, 24, of Freeport: First- and second-degree murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon
--Antonio Santiago-Hernandez, 24, of the Bronx: First- and second-degree murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon
--Elvin Garcia, 23: First- and second-degree murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of weapon
Authorities identified Martinez-Estrella, who has a prior arrest for robbing and beating a 14-year-old with a golf club in 2016, as the one who sliced the victim's neck.
Authorities say the men are all members of the Trinitarios gang, which is also believed to be involved in the stabbing of a 14-year-old on the Bronx River Parkway last month.
The NYPD is now cracking down on that gang.
"Pick up a gun, pick up a machete, rob an elderly victim walking home from the train is a one-way ticket to prison," NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said.
The NYPD said they added extra staff to the CrimeStoppers tip line because they received a "torrent of tips" related to the case. The public is urged to continue to provide information, and anyone with information should call 1800-577-TIPS.
