NYPD releases balloons in honor of murder victim Junior Guzman

ByEyewitness News
Sunday, November 10, 2024 3:53AM
The NYPD released balloons in honor of murder victim Junior Guzman.

BELMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- A promise was honored today to not forget a young murder victim who was on the path to becoming a police officer.

Members of the NYPD released balloons for Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman.

Six years ago, Guzman was murdered by a group of gang members at a Bronx bodega, in what appeared to be a case of mistaken identity.

Guzman was a member of the NYPD's Explorer Program.

