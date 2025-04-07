31-year-old dies after being stabbed in brawl in Inwood

INWOOD, Manhattan -- A 31-year-old was fatally stabbed during a large street fight in Inwood.
The incident happened less than an hour after a man was slashed in a nearby club.
The victim was found stabbed in the shoulder at Tenth Avenue and West 202nd Street just before 4:15 a.m.
He was pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital.
The attack came after a 28-year-old was slashed in the neck inside the Tobago Room, a club at 421 West 202nd Street just before 3:30 a.m.
That man is in stable condition at Harlem Hospital.
Detectives are looking into whether the two incidents are related.
No arrests have been made.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.