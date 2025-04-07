31-year-old dies after being stabbed in brawl in Inwood

Police are investigating the stabbing death of a 31-year-old.

Police are investigating the stabbing death of a 31-year-old.

Police are investigating the stabbing death of a 31-year-old.

Police are investigating the stabbing death of a 31-year-old.

INWOOD, Manhattan -- A 31-year-old was fatally stabbed during a large street fight in Inwood.

The incident happened less than an hour after a man was slashed in a nearby club.

The victim was found stabbed in the shoulder at Tenth Avenue and West 202nd Street just before 4:15 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital.

The attack came after a 28-year-old was slashed in the neck inside the Tobago Room, a club at 421 West 202nd Street just before 3:30 a.m.

That man is in stable condition at Harlem Hospital.

Detectives are looking into whether the two incidents are related.

No arrests have been made.

ALSO READ: Neighbors shocked after learning 3 children rescued from deplorable conditions in Bushwick apartment

Anthony Carlo reports on the children rescued from deplorable conditions in Bushwick.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.