Justice for Junior: Special mural unveiled to honor Bronx teen

CeFaan Kim has more on the special mural unveiled to honor Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz in the Bronx.

By
BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
Darkness consumed a street corner in the Bronx when a young, innocent teen was savagely murdered. It was darkness that rallied the community - but on Sunday it was about light.

Just days after saying their final goodbyes to Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman Feliz,15, hundreds turned out for a memorial service at the same church where he was laid to rest.

Guzman-Feliz was senselessly stabbed to death by ruthless alleged gang members who thought he was someone else.

RELATED: Bronx bodega owner says he did not 'realize what was happening' night of stabbing.
It has forced some in the community to question 'how did we get here?'

"What is wrong with our generation? But I am willing to say this proudly - we are not a lost generation," said one speaker.

Meanwhile, a block from Guzman Feliz's home - a block from where he was killed, there was a mural dedicated in his honor. There were 48 candles on it - for the 48th Precinct. It was the teen's inspiration - he dreamed of becoming a detective. 48 family members and friends dipped their fingers in paint to light those candles. His mother and father sparked the first flames.


"What I would love for them to feel about it is tranquility, a sense of peace, a sense of... I tried to capture his smile in the pictures that I've seen him where he looks really happy," said mural artist Chris Pyrate.

It is the way his family wants him remembered.

On the corner where Guzman-Feliz was killed, it is dark no more. There hasn't been a dark moment since.

----------
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
