Justice for Junior: Special mural unveiled to honor Bronx teen

15-year-old Lesandro Guzman-Feliz’s mother & father leave their mark on a mural dedicated to their son. It has 48 candles; family & friends dipped fingertips in paint & lit candles. It represents 48th #NYPD Precinct. He dreamed of being a cop #JusticeForLesandro #JUSTICEFORJUNIOR pic.twitter.com/ffntT4NJTT