The NYPD and the Coast Guard are searching for a missing kite surfer in Sandy Hook Bay.According to the Coast Guard, the surfer went missing around 5:30 p.m. Friday after the surfer's strings became entangled with a nearby motorboat and went underwater.A boater in the area reported seeing the surfer, a man in his 20s or 30s, go down.In addition to the NYPD and Coast Guard, first-responders from Monmouth County and Atlantic Highlands are assisting in the search.