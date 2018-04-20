Man arrested for allegedly punching, taunting boy on the subway in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

It happened on March 24th in the middle of the day on a G train.

Eyewitness News
BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police have made an arrest in the attack of a 5-year-old boy on a Brooklyn subway.

Police arrested 25-year-old Ramon Thomas, who is homeless, for sucker punching and taunting the little boy last month while the child was with his mother.

Authorities say the boy and his mother were on a southbound G train Saturday, March 24th, approaching the Bergen Street station at about 4:25 p.m. when he was assaulted.

The victim sustained bruising and swelling on the left side of his face. He was taken to NYU Langone Health Cobble Hill where he was treated and released

Investigators say Thomas checked himself into a psychiatric ward two days later.

Detectives couldn't arrest or question him while he was hospitalized.

Officers arrested Thomas Thursday and charged him with assault.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child injuredsubway crimeBoerum HillBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Man wanted for punching, taunting boy on the subway
Top Stories
Southwest sends letter, $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
Whoops! Bus leaves Cleveland for New York, ends up in Toledo
LA Fitness apologizes after employees call cops on black gym member in NJ
Nassau County investigates MS-13 threats against cops
Mayor to announce ban on cars in Central Park
Suffolk Co. officer saves driver from burning SUV
In Comey memos, Trump talks of jailed journalists, 'hookers'
Grandmother suspected in Minnesota, Florida deaths caught
Show More
2 deputies killed while eating at restaurant in Florida
Hundreds of school walkouts planned on Columbine anniversary
Suspect charged with killing dad of 5 at Bronx hair salon
3 injured when driver crashes into Long Island supermarket
911 operator gets jail time for hanging up on emergency calls
More News