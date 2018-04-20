BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police have made an arrest in the attack of a 5-year-old boy on a Brooklyn subway.
Police arrested 25-year-old Ramon Thomas, who is homeless, for sucker punching and taunting the little boy last month while the child was with his mother.
Authorities say the boy and his mother were on a southbound G train Saturday, March 24th, approaching the Bergen Street station at about 4:25 p.m. when he was assaulted.
The victim sustained bruising and swelling on the left side of his face. He was taken to NYU Langone Health Cobble Hill where he was treated and released
Investigators say Thomas checked himself into a psychiatric ward two days later.
Detectives couldn't arrest or question him while he was hospitalized.
Officers arrested Thomas Thursday and charged him with assault.
