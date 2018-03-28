Police are searching for the attacker who punched a 5-year-old boy riding the subway in Brooklyn.Authorities say the boy and his mother were on a southbound G train Saturday approaching the Bergen Street station at about 4:25 p.m. when he was assaulted.The suspect punched the boy in the face and taunted him before fleeing the train at the station, police said.The victim sustained bruising and swelling on the left side of his face. He was taken to NYU Langone Health Cobble Hill where was treated and releasedThe suspect is described as a male black, 20 years-old, short black hair, mustache, 6'0" tall, 160 lbs., with a medium build. He was last seen wearing an olive colored long sleeve shirt, black jacket, black sneakers and beige cargo pants.25-year-old Ramon Thomas checked himself into Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx and is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation. He will be questioned by police when he is released from the hospital.----------