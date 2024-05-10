Chiropractor charged after hidden camera found in bathroom at Springfield,NJ office

SPRINGFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey chiropractor has been arrested after police say they found a hidden camera in a bathroom at his office.

55-year-old Gary Hecht of Summit, NJ is charged with one count of third-degree invasion of privacy and one count of third-degree child endangerment.

Investigators got a tip about the camera on Monday.

When police searched the Hecht Chiropractic Office on Mountain Avenue in Springfield, they found the device.

Hecht was arrested and charged.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to come forward.

Contact Springfield Police Department Detective Luis Brito at 973-912-2246.

