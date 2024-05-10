Thieves use sledgehammers in jewelry store smash-and-grab robbery in Westport | VIDEO

WESTPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police in Connecticut are searching for two masked thieves with sledgehammers who robbed a jewelry store on Thursday.

It happened at Lux, Bond, and Green on Main Street just after 3 p.m. in Westport.

Surveillance video shows the pair smashing display cases and grabbing whatever was in reach while the employees hid in the back.

The suspects took an unknown amount of jewelry and ran away south on Elm Street.

They were last seen getting away in a black BMW toward Fairfield on Post Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Westport Police Detective Bureau at (203)341-6080.

