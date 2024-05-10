1 in custody after stabbing at East Harlem subway station

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person was stabbed in the subway system in East Harlem on Friday afternoon.
It happened at the 116th Street station around 3 p.m.
The victim went to Harlem Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
One person was taken into custody.
Few other details were released.
