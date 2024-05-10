1 in custody after stabbing at East Harlem subway station

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person was stabbed in the subway system in East Harlem on Friday afternoon.

It happened at the 116th Street station around 3 p.m.

The victim went to Harlem Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One person was taken into custody.

Few other details were released.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.