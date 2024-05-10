Woman dead, daughter critically injured in Brooklyn hit-and-run just days before Mother's Day

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are looking for the driver who was responsible for a deadly hit-and-run in Brooklyn just days before Mother's Day.

Officials say the incident occurred at the intersection of Eldert Street and Knickerbocker Avenue just after 5 p.m. Thursday.

Neighbors and witnesses told Eyewitness News that two women were mowed down, a 71-year-old and a 44-year-old. The victims were a mother and daughter who were crossing the street together at the intersection.

Surveillance video shows a blue Mazda with Massachusetts license plates speeding through the intersection with a police car behind it. The NYPD says the officers in the car were looking to stop the driver for a traffic infraction.

The driver lost control of the Mazda while refusing to pull over and ditched the car.

"The older woman got CPR as soon as they could," eyewitness Rodrigo Gonzalez said. "They calmed the middle-aged woman down. But she... they were both very hurt."

The 71-year-old woman was taken to Wycoff Hospital where she later died. The 44-year-old woman is at Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition.

Gonzalez says he had just walked into a nearby apartment after parking his van when he heard the crash.

The sound was a blue Mazda crashing into Gonzalez's parked van, but the damage was nothing compared to the horrific injuries the two women suffered.

"He was like pale nervous, shaking," Gonzalez said.

Police dogs searched the area and the Halsey Street L train station the suspect allegedly fled to. Officials say the man was nowhere to be found.

The active manhunt for the suspect is ongoing. He was described as a young man with a ponytail, wearing a blue shirt and jeans.

No arrests have been made.

