1 dead, 1 injured after being struck by vehicle in Bushwick; driver flees on foot: police

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One woman is dead and another is in stable condition after they were struck by a vehicle in Bushwick, Brooklyn, according to police.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Eldert Street and Knickerbocker Avenue just after 5 p.m.

The two women, ages 71 and 44, were struck by a vehicle.

The 71-year-old woman was taken to Wycoff Hospital where she later died.

The 44-year-old woman is at Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect, driving a blue Mazda, fled on foot into the nearby Halsey Street train station, police say.

He was described as wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans and wearing a ponytail.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing

