New York City police investigating disturbing video of sex assault in Bronx

Lindsay Tuchman is live in the Bronx with details on the sexual assualt investigation.

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- New York City police are investigating a viral video that appears to show a sexual assault that happened in the Bronx.

A police report confirms that a sexual assault happened near East 152nd Street and 3rd Avenue on May 1 around 3 a.m.

A 45-year-old woman was followed by a man who lassoed a belt around her neck, which caused her to lose consciousness.

The man then dragged her behind a car and sexually assaulted the victim, authorities say.

Police believe the man and the woman are known to each other.

Neighbors say everyone has seen the video -- and they are stunned by it.

"It's sad for women, it's sad for everybody, but women take the worst part," Melrose resident Justo Cordero said.

Residents also say it is a poignant reminder that more needs to be done about safety in the area.

"At any given moment someone can come and hurt you and police, when they need to be here they're not," said Melrose resident Luz Hernandez.

