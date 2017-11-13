NORTH SALEM, New York (WABC) --A man is in custody in the murder of a socialite from Westchester County who was found dead in her home two years ago.
Lois Colley, 83, was discovered bludgeoned to death in the laundry room of her home on Windswept Farm, a 300-acre estate in North Salem.
The man in custody, Esdras Anibal Marroquin Gomez, is described as a former employee of Colley.
Gomez, an undocumented Guatemalan immigrant, has been arraigned on a charge of second-degree murder. He has a Dec 7 return date.
Police had been trying to determine if Colley knew her killer or whether she was the victim of someone intruding on her property.
The Westchester District Attorney will hold a news conference in White Plains Monday afternoon to discuss the case.
The victim lived with her husband Eugene Colley, a millionaire who is one of the biggest owners of McDonald's properties in the country and known as a master fox huntsman.
No valuables were taken from the home, and police say there was no sign of forced entry.
But they did search extensively for a fire extinguisher missing from the home.
