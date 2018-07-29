Man charged with attempted murder, numerous charges after shocking Brooklyn road rage fight

EMBED </>More Videos

A man faces attempted murder charges after pinning and dragging another man with his car during a road rage incident in Brooklyn Tuesday.

Eyewitness News
GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A man faces attempted murder charges after pinning and dragging another man with his car during a road rage incident in Brooklyn Tuesday.

Aside from attempted murder, 46-year-old Kevin McClean, of Queens was also charged with robbery, assault, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident and menacing. He is being held on $100,000 bail.



Two men got into a minor traffic dispute Tuesday afternoon on McGuinness Boulevard by Norman Avenue in Greenpoint. The drivers got out, words were exchanged and the fight started.

According to the 24-year-old victim, McClean tried to attack him with a knife, then went into his car and stole his car keys. As McClean tried to escape, the victim is seen desperately trying to get his keys back, but McClean drives away, pinning and dragging the victim with his car.

The victim flipped in the air and landed in between two parked cars. Police report he was taken to the hospital with injuries only to his hips and hands. It could've been far worse -- he was able to stand after the incident.

McClean then took off with part of his fender left behind. Police searched for the driver of the white Hyundai with Florida plates until they caught up with him later in the week.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
road ragefightGreenpointBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News