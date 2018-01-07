A man remains in critical condition after fire tore through a house in Brooklyn.The frigid temperatures slowed firefighters as they battled the 2-alarm fire in Canarsie Saturday.The blaze broke out on the first floor of a home on East 96th Street.It took about an hour to get the flames under control."When we got here we were met by a fire condition in the middle building," said FDNY Battalion Chief Brian Foley. "The fire was at the front door, the units went in and pushed the fire back. We found a civilian outside with burns, he was taken to Staten Island Hospital."Two other people suffered minor injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------