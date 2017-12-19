Police are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a man after he left a bar in Midtown Manhattan early Monday.The incident happened just after 3:50 a.m. outside the Tonic Bar on 7th Avenue.Witnesses said it was closing time and several people were standing outside on the street.A man approached the victim and the two got into a dispute.The 27-year-old victim was shot once in the head and pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital. He has not yet been identified.The suspect fled on foot. He is described as a Hispanic man with a thin build, wearing a black skull cap and a black jacket.One woman heard the gunshot and ran to help the man and a friend who was with him."I was trying to get her to come down and at the same time take his pulse. I tried to start CPR but he was in an awkward position and she was still all over him, trying to hold him," said the woman.Police interviewed witnesses who were in the area at the time and went to nearby stores searching for surveillance video.7th Avenue between 48th and 49th Streets was shut down for the investigation.----------