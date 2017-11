Police say a person is in custody after a man was fatally shot Friday at a check cashing store in Brooklyn.The 20-year-old victim was shot in the groin at about 1 p.m. while inside the store on Broadway at Fayette Street in the Bushwick section.He was pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital.Police say the gunman fled eastbound on Fayette Street.It is not clear whether the victim was an employee or a customer.The victim's identity has not yet been released.