Man found dead in wooded area of Riverside Park in Manhattan

Eyewitness News
HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday in Riverside Park.

Shortly before 5 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious male in a wooded area near West 147th Street and Riverside Drive.

The NYPD says officers discovered the body of an unconscious and unresponsive man, who is unidentified.

EMS also responded to the scene and pronounced him dead.

The Medical Examiner will determine the manner and cause of death as the investigation continues.

