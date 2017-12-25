Man killed when fire tears through apartment at Midtown Manhattan high-rise

A man was killed in a Midtown apartment fire Christmas morning.

A man died in a second-alarm fire that tore through a Midtown Manhattan apartment Christmas morning.

The fire broke out on the 35th floor of the Carnegie Mews high-rise on West 56th Street near Seventh Avenue just after 7:30 a.m.

A 76-year-old man was pronounced dead in the fire apartment. He has not yet been identified.

A firefighter was also treated for minor injuires.

Fire Department spokesman Michael Parrella says firefighters were hampered by high winds and malfunctioning elevators, delaying their ascent.

The fire drew over 100 firefighters before it was placed under control at about 9 a.m.

The fire was contained to the fire apartment and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

The building was not evacuated.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

