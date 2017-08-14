Police said a dispute over a parking spot led to a deadly stabbing in Brooklyn late Sunday night.The ordeal happened just before 11:30 p.m. on East 73rd Street near Avenue M in the Bergen Beach section.The NYPD said four people - two suspects and two brothers - were arguing over a parking spot that was being blocked, when the brothers were both stabbed.Omari Dahan, 23, was stabbed in the chest and died at the hospital. His 29-year-old brother was stabbed in the arm, but was not seriously injured.Police said the two attackers fled the scene in a gray Volkswagen Jetta. No arrests have been made.This is a developing story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest on this developing story.