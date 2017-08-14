Man stabbed to death during parking spot dispute in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
BERGEN BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police said a dispute over a parking spot led to a deadly stabbing in Brooklyn late Sunday night.

The ordeal happened just before 11:30 p.m. on East 73rd Street near Avenue M in the Bergen Beach section.

The NYPD said four people - two suspects and two brothers - were arguing over a parking spot that was being blocked, when the brothers were both stabbed.

Omari Dahan, 23, was stabbed in the chest and died at the hospital. His 29-year-old brother was stabbed in the arm, but was not seriously injured.

Police said the two attackers fled the scene in a gray Volkswagen Jetta. No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest on this developing story.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
stabbingBergen BeachBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
'Everyone's hearts are aching': Cities hold vigils in wake of Charlottesville attack
Protesters line streets ahead of President Trump's NYC stay
Boy slashed with box cutter inside Bronx mosque
2 critical after boat hits jetty near Woodbridge
Street closures during President Trump's stay in NYC
Authorities: Woman tried to poison grandma with anti-freeze
12-year-old girl sexually assaulted at gunpoint in the Bronx
Man accused of ramming protesters pictured with racist group
Show More
Amazon offering refunds for bogus eclipse glasses
Overturned oil tanker leaves stretch of NJ Turnpike at standstill
Powerball jackpot soars to $430 million after no winners
Suspect arraigned in murders of 3 women in Hempstead
Scaramucci breaks silence after White House exit
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Violent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
More Photos