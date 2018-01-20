MANHOLE EXPLOSION

Manhole explosions lead to power outage in Jersey City

EMBED </>More Videos

AJ Ross report on power outages in New Jersey after manhole explosions

By Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
Crews are working to restore power to a commercial area of Jersey City after two fiery manhole explosions Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for Jersey City said the explosions happened on Washington Boulevard and the subsequent fires were put out by firefighters.

More than 1,000 customers were left in the dark along the busy stretch including some high-rise buildings, with many office workers having to go home early.

PSE&G is attempting to restore power, but it says because of the way the grid is set up, at least two office buildings will remain without power until Thursday.

Related Topics:
manhole explosionpower outageJersey CityHudson County
