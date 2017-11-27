Massive fire burning in tavern in Hanover, New Jersey

Flames were shooting into the air after fire broke out in a tavern in Morris County, New Jersey, Monday afternoon.The fire started in a building on Parsippany Road in Hanover.A witness tells Eyewitness News that the building burning is Billy & Madeline's Red Room Tavern. He added that he believes people were inside at the time but were able to escape through a window.Dark smoke billowing from the building could be seen for miles.There is no word yet on any injuries.This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.