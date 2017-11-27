Massive fire burning in tavern in Hanover, New Jersey

(Photo/Vincent Lepre)

By Eyewitness News
Flames were shooting into the air after fire broke out in a tavern in Morris County, New Jersey, Monday afternoon.

The fire started in a building on Parsippany Road in Hanover.

A witness tells Eyewitness News that the building burning is Billy & Madeline's Red Room Tavern. He added that he believes people were inside at the time but were able to escape through a window.

Dark smoke billowing from the building could be seen for miles.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
restaurantfireNew HanoverNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle announce engagement
Family carjacked in driveway after Thanksgiving vacation
Nurse leaving work stabbed in hospital parking lot
Police search for gunman after gun goes off at mall
Porn website opens pop-up shop in NYC
Some neighbors saying Dyker Heights lights 'too much'
Report: Women allege sexual assaults at Massage Envy
Hockey team apologizes for 'birthday suit' video after backlash
Show More
Shoppers hunt for deals online on Cyber Monday
Winter's Eve to launch holiday season on the Upper West Side
VIDEO: Inmates brutally attack Rikers correction captain
Crews rescue man trapped in garbage truck
Traffic nightmare for drivers heading to LaGuardia Airport
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PHOTOS: Relive the magic of 'Downton Abbey' in New York City
Photos: Explosions, fire at cosmetics plant in New Windsor
Photos: Scaffolding collapses into street in Lower Manhattan
More Photos