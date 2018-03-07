PEDESTRIAN KILLED

Mayor: Driver in Brooklyn crash that killed 2 children should not have been behind wheel

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan has the latest on the crash that killed two children in Brooklyn.

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn --
New York City's mayor said a driver with a history of seizures who fatally struck two children, including the daughter of an acclaimed Broadway actress, never should have been behind the wheel.

Authorities say the driver, Dorothy Bruns, 44, apparently had a seizure Monday while stopped at a red light in Brooklyn.

Her car drove forward and struck actress Ruthie Ann Miles and another mother, Lauren Lew, as they crossed the street with their children.

Lew's 1-year-old son, Joshua, and Miles' 4-year-old daughter, Abigail, were killed. The mothers were injured but survived.

"This should never have happened," Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference.

Bruns had a valid driver's license, but was stripped of it after the collision.

Police and Brooklyn prosecutors were looking at Bruns' medical records, bloodwork and driving record, but unless a doctor advised her not to drive, she may not face charges, they said.

Miles, who is pregnant, was in stable condition at the hospital, her agent said Wednesday.

City records show the vehicle Bruns was driving had been cited four times in the past two years for running red lights and another four times for speeding through school zones. It is not clear from the citations who was driving the car at the time.

"She should never have been allowed to have been driving a car after what we know of these other violations," said de Blasio, who has a home a short walk from where the accident happened. "I share the frustration of many in my community. I wish she was under arrest right now. I certainly believe measures need to be taken to ensure she will not drive a car anymore."

Police said Bruns was hospitalized. No one answered the phone at her home.

Miles, who goes by Blumenstein off the stage, won a featured actress Tony in 2015 for her role as Lady Thiang in a revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "The King and I."

Other credits included "Sunday in the Park with George" opposite Jake Gyllenhaal and playing Imelda Marcos in David Byrne's off-Broadway musical "Here Lies Love." She had a recurring role on the FX series "The Americans."

De Blasio said he would announce sometime next week measures to help guard against similar deaths in the future. One of his signature policies has been Vision Zero, a traffic-safety campaign.

"People who get behind the wheel of a car need to understand that they have a weapon in their hands," he said.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pedestrian injuredpedestrian struckpedestrian killedchild killedPark SlopeBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Broadway star's daughter, friend's son killed after being hit by car
2 children killed, 2 women injured by driver in Brooklyn
Woman convicted for driving car into group of people in Hempstead
Man fatally struck trying to cross LIE in Queens
More pedestrian killed
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy snow tapers off after nor'easter hits
2nd nor'easter rips through NY area, brings thundersnow
Teacher struck by lightning while on bus duty during nor'easter
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow fell across the New York area
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Nor'easter causes travel mess on roads, rails
Police: 1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Alabama high school
Garbage truck crashes into UWS subway station, driver flees
Nurse adopts severely abused twins
Show More
Fla. school shooting survivors visit Sept. 11 museum
Search for violent pedophile in the Bronx
NYPD reports rise in rape cases and drop in other serious crimes
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News viewers share their winter fun
Snow pummels Nutley, New Jersey
Thundersnow: Nature's rare mix of winter weather and thunder
2nd nor'easter rips through NY area, brings thundersnow
More Video