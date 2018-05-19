Memorial grows for New Jersey student, teacher killed in bus crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has more on how the Paramus community is mourning the victims of a school bus crash.

Naveen Dhaliwal
PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) --
A community was broken and emotions were raw as one by one, people came to a growing memorial at East Brook Middle School in Paramus on a damp, dreary Saturday.

It is where Miranda Vargas, 10, went to school, It is also where Jennifer Williamson Kennedy, 51, taught.


"A great person - Jennifer was always smiling," said Jeannine Mancuso.

Sadly, both the teacher and 5th grader lost their lives in Thursday's school bus accident in Mount Olive Township that left dozens of, mostly fifth graders injured during a school bus trip.

"It's tough when you think about how the accident happened," said Joe Bartner of Paramus.

Questions still have not been answered as police investigate the cause. The focus is now on healing. A GoFundMe page has been set up for Vargas, who leaves behind her parents and twin sister. An all-faith service is being held for the victims at Our Lady of the Visitation Church.

"We all recognize we have a part to play in support of each other - helping each other and giving to each other," said Father Gene.

The service at the Our Lady of the Visitation Church is at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

While many say the pain is so fresh, they are hoping to get comfort from each other.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bus crashschool busschool bus accidentParamusBergen County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Royal wedding recap: All the best moments
The royal wedding reception: What guests ate
Gospel choir steals the show at royal wedding
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are now the Duke, Duchess of Sussex
Woman critically injured after exiting car on Garden State Parkway
Texas School Shooting Victims: What we know about 10 killed
Texas shooting at Santa Fe High School kills 10, injures 10
New Starbucks policy: No purchase needed to sit in stores
Show More
JJ Watt to pay for funerals of all Santa Fe HS victims
Mariachi band protests outside apartment of lawyer caught in racist video
Derby winner Justify crosses finish line first in Preakness
Playboy model jumps off NYC building with 7-year-old son
22 injured after flash fire at plant in Texas
More News