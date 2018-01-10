HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

Mother, daughter killed in double murder-attempted suicide in Bronx apartment

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan has an update on the double murder-attempted suicide.

By Eyewitness News
SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) --
A mother and daughter were killed in what appears to be a double murder-attempted suicide in the Bronx Wednesday.

It happened at about 2:20 p.m. in an apartment on East 174th Street between Croes Avenue and Fteley Avenue in the Soundview section.

Investigators said the shooting happened in an 11th floor apartment at 1690 East 174th and was the result of a domestic dispute.

Neighbors heard gunfire in the building and called police.

Inside the apartment, police found three people who had been shot. 54-year-old Susan Trivano, an MTA bus driver, was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her daughter, 29-year-old Suchari Guzman, was shot in the chest and was rushed to the hospital, where she died a short time later.

Police say the gunman was Trivano's sometime boyfriend, a 52-year-old fellow MTA bus driver, who then turned the gun on himself.

He was shot in the head and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Trivano's youngest son Ricardo Caceres found the bodies.

"I have no idea what went on, this is something that was told to us suddenly," he said. "And we came over here and encountered this tragedy."

"This appears right now to be two murders and a suicide, that's what it appears to be right now," said NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce.

Two other people were in the apartment at the time of the shooting but not injured -- a man and Guzman's 1-year-old daughter. The man is assisting police with the investigation, detectives said.



It is unclear how much of the violence happened in front of the 1-year-old.

Police recovered a handgun in the apartment.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootinghomicidehomicide investigationSoundviewBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Woman found dead at bottom of staircase was strangled, ME says
Body found in park ID'd as missing college student
2 suspects arrested in quadruple homicide in upstate NY
Victims identified in 'savage' murder in upstate NY
More homicide investigation
Top Stories
16-year-old girl fatally stabbed during dispute inside Dunkin' Donuts
Woman found dead at bottom of staircase was strangled, ME says
Dozens of animals found living in filth in NJ apartment
Man charged in sex assault of woman using walker
Suspect in subway passageway pipe bomb attack indicted
Body found in park ID'd as missing college student
Family traumatized after letting robbers use restroom
Ex-transportation chief to lead probe into JFK Airport fiasco
Show More
Immigration agents descend on 7-Eleven stores to check on workers
NY woman says she was raped by a waiter at Hard Rock hotel
Sources: Jay Bruce returning to Mets on 3-year, $39M contract
Nearly 60 livery cabs targeted in vandalism spree in Queens
Hit-and-run kills elderly woman leaving church
More News
Top Video
This New Jersey man is a millionaire thanks to YouTube
This NYC bakery offers you a taste of childhood with just one bite
Eyewitness News Update
Mild temperatures bring water main breaks, falling ice
More Video