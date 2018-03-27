FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --An MTA employee was killed when another worker accidentally backed over him in a Queens bus depot Tuesday, officials said.
The driver was backing up a bus when he accidentally ran over his coworker at the MTA Bus College Point Depot on 28th Avenue in Flushing just before 10:30 a.m.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver is being interviewed, but no criminality is suspected, officials said.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts