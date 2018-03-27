  • LIVE VIDEO FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson funeral
BUS ACCIDENT

MTA bus driver fatally runs over coworker in Queens

By Eyewitness News
FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --
An MTA employee was killed when another worker accidentally backed over him in a Queens bus depot Tuesday, officials said.

The driver was backing up a bus when he accidentally ran over his coworker at the MTA Bus College Point Depot on 28th Avenue in Flushing just before 10:30 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver is being interviewed, but no criminality is suspected, officials said.

