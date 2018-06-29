MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) --There is new information in the stabbing death of an elderly Bronx man who had just won $50,000 in the lottery.
Police are now searching for the victim's nephew, 45-year-old Idris Abdul-Muhaymin, who is now considered a person of interest in the case.
Investigators say 73-year-old Owen Dillard was stabbed to death inside his apartment on Beekman Avenue earlier this month.
Dillard's family says police showed them video of two men walking out of his home with a backpack moments after his death.
So far, police have not made any arrests. They are asking anyone with information to call 1-800-577-TIPS.
