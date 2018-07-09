New Jersey Transit bus, train collide in Garfield

GARFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) --
A New Jersey Transit bus was struck by a NJ Transit train in New Jersey Monday afternoon.

It happened around 5 p.m. at Midland and Plauderville avenues in Garfield, near the Plauderville station, which is on the Bergen County Line.

How the accident occurred is unknown, but the bus was crossing over the railroad tracks when the train slammed into it.

Garfield police say 15 people were on the bus at the time and one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The front end of the bus suffered significant damage.

Officials say there were 100 people on the Hoboken-bound train, but no passengers were injured.

New Jersey Transit train service was completely suspended both directions on the Bergen Line through this area, and the agency was providing substitute bus service between Westmont and Broadway.

The investigation is ongoing.

