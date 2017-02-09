1 dead, 10 injured in Staten Island house fire

One person was killed and 10 others injured in an early-morning third-alarm house fire on Staten Island.Firefighters battled flames and frigid, snowy conditions at the site of the blaze on Post Avenue in Port Richmond.The fire began around 7 a.m., and arriving units were confronted with a heavy fire conditions on the first floor of the 2 1/2 story multi-family dwelling.The flames spread throughout the building, and one person was pronounced at the scene. Seven other civilians were hurt, including two listed in serious condition. Two firefighters also suffered minor injuries.