CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) --A 16-year-old boy currently hospitalized with a partially collapsed lung is believed to be the victim in the Coney Island assault posted on Facebook.
Up to 10 young men are being sought in the Sunday night beating, which is being investigated by the New York City Police Department as a gang assault.
The victim was with friends on West 12th Street, outside Luna Park, when the other young men confronted them at around 6 p.m. on Easter.
Police said one of the young men asked him, "Are you static?" When the victim said "No," the others all attacked.
The victim suffered a partially collapsed lung and was taken by his mother to Interfaith Medical Center in Bedford-Stuyvesant following the beating.
His sister then walked into the 60th Precinct on Coney Island at around 6 p.m. Monday night to report the incident, sparking the police investigation.
As detectives began their probe, they were informed of the Facebook video and were able to connect it to the hospitalized teen. "Today in Coney," the Facebook user who posted the video, captioned it with three emojis for tears.
The beating occurred about 45 minutes after false reports of shots fired near Luna Park sent hundreds of people running. That was believed to have been sparked by a fight among teens that included bottles being smashed against the ground, and is not believed to be related to the teen's beating.