Two people were critically hurt and more than a dozen homes were destroyed after fire ripped through an apartment complex in Orange County, New York, early Tuesday morning.The fire broke out at the Crestwood Apartments in Wallkill.This is cellphone video showing the fire:One section of the complex has been condemned.Stay with abc7NY for the latest on this developing story.